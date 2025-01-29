M3 Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,183,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,464. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $197.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

