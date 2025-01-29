Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 735.80 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 741.31 ($9.22). 39,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 53,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802 ($9.98).

Manchester & London Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 741.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 708.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £302.03 million, a P/E ratio of 250.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

