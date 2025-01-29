Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,395,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.88. The stock had a trading volume of 639,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,030. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $448.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.