MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at MARA

Institutional Trading of MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $544,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,155,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,280,781. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,915 shares of company stock worth $2,980,694. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. MARA has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MARA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

