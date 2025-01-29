MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Clint Moore Sells 4,100 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 190,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.89. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

