Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 310.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 7,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.52.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $334.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.39 and its 200 day moving average is $291.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $337.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

