Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $469,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Eastern Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

