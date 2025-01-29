Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

