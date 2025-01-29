Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

