Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,845 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

