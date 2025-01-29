MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 5th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for about 5.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.22% of MasTec worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 20,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.39 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,310. This represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

