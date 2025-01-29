Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

