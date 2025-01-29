MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $29.83. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 1,383 shares changing hands.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
