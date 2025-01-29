MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading Down 6% – Time to Sell?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
