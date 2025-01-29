Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.