Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

