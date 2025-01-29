Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 191.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $794.37 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $811.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $718.65 and its 200-day moving average is $593.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

