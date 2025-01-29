Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE IBM opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.14. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $239.35.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $222.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

