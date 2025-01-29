Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.