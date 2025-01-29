Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

