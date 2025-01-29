McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 3,103 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 92,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,857.5% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

