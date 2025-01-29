McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 802 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,527,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $555.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $443.75 and a one year high of $561.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

