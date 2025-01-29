McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,142,000 after buying an additional 158,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $457.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.55.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

