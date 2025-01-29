McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 624,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

