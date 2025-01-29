McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 399 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after acquiring an additional 249,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,495,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 150,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 125,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 117,113 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

