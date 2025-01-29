MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MediaCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,667. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. MediaCo has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Get MediaCo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.