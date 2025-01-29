Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.65. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 4,701,765 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

