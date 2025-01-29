MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 326.8% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 639,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,848. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroCloud Hologram
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.