MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 326.8% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 639,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,848. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

