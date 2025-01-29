MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.22.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

