Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 20.8% – Time to Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 752,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 200,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

