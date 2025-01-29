Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 24.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) rose 24.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 523,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 176,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.28 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

