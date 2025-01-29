Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 565,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,665,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Mila Resources Stock Down 10.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.