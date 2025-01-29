Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.85), with a volume of 59836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.80).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.39. The firm has a market cap of £171.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,241.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

