Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,120,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.49 and a 200-day moving average of $391.56. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $317.59 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

