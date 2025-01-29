Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $350,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

