Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.