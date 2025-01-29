Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 87,647 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,647 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 94,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

