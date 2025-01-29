Money Design Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $64.66.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

