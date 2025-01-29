Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

