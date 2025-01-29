Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,028 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $28,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,160,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

