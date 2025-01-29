Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $148.16 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

