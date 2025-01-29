Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 726 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FirstService worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FirstService by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 199,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $185.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.27. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

