Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 10,947 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 176,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $12,306,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

