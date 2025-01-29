Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,948 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $2,592,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,130,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average is $180.52. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.13 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.