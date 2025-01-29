Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Pathward Financial comprises 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Pathward Financial worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

