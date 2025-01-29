Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $18.70 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,277,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

