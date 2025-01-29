Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,223 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 41.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trimble by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,663,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Trimble by 132.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after buying an additional 296,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.