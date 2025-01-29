Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 618,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $227.43 and a 12-month high of $316.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
