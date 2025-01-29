Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 618,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 183,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $227.43 and a 12-month high of $316.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

