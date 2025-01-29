Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $248.65 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

