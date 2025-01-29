Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,025 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

